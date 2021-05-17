Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday said it was "very concerned" by Kyrgyzstan's move to impose external management on Centerra Gold's CG.TO Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.

On Sunday, Centerra said it had initiated binding arbitration against the Kyrgyzstan government, after the parliament passed a law allowing the state to temporarily take over the company's Kumtor gold mine, the country's biggest industrial enterprise.

