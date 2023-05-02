Canada, US trade officials discuss 'challenges' from Mexican energy, mining reforms

Adds USTR statement

OTTAWA, May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng met U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday and the two discussed working together to address "shared challenges" regarding Mexico's energy and mining sector reforms, according to a statement from the Canadian ministry.

Ng and Tai also discussed issues relating to U.S.-Canada trade, including tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber and Buy America provisions, according to the statement.

A statement from the USTR said Tai and Ng also discussed Canada's proposed digital services tax. Tai told Ng she hoped the U.S. and Canada could work together on the issue, which "could unfairly impact U.S. businesses," the statement said.

The U.S. has urged Canada to abandon the tax, which would target big digital companies.

