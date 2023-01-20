Canada unveils goal to support domestic rocket launches

Adds transportation minister's comment, details

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday announced a multi-year plan to support the first privately built rocket launches in the country and develop new launch regulations, as global demand for space-based services soars.

The goal, presented at the Canadian Space Agency's headquarters by transportation minister Omar Alghabra, is aimed at significantly expanding the country's space capabilities and commercial space sector, currently composed of firms such as Telesat and MDA and the country's presence on the International Space Station.

"We want to convey the message loud and clear... that Canada intends on being a leader in the field of space," Alghabra said, adding that stimulating a commercial launch capability would benefit Canada's economy and add more jobs.

