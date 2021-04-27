Canada unveils back-to-work legislation to end Montreal port strike

Adds details, background

OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday unveiled back-to-work legislation to end a strike at the port of Montreal, saying it was disappointed talks between unions and employers had broken down.

"Regrettably, the government must now pursue its least desired course of action," said Labour Minister Filomena Tassi, adding the strike was causing significant and potentially long-lasting harm to Canada's economy and reputation.

"The port of Montreal is critical to the economic wellbeing of Canadians," she said in a statement. The minority Liberal government, which said on Sunday it would move to end the strike, will need the backing of at least one opposition party to pass the measure.

A well-placed Ottawa source said the right-leaning Conservatives looked set to support the move and if they did, a vote ending the strike would take place late on Wednesday.

Dockworkers at the port, one of the largest in Canada, began their second strike in less than a year on Monday, demanding the Maritime Employers Association withdraw new work schedules they say are unfair. Business leaders urged Ottawa to quickly end the walkout that is disrupting supply chains.

Unionized workers have been in talks for a new contract since 2018.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.