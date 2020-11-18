US Markets

Canada, UK on brink of trade deal - Bloomberg News

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canada and the United Kingdom are closer to signing a new trade agreement, which will replace the existing deal Britain has through European Union membership, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-18/u-k-canada-on-brink-of-trade-agreement-replacing-eu-deal on Wednesday.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada and the United Kingdom are closer to signing a new trade agreement, which will replace the existing deal Britain has through European Union membership, Bloomberg Newsreported on Wednesday.

An announcement could come as early as Thursday, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news comes a week after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a trade agreement with Britain should be secured by the end of the year, although there was an issue that Britain might not have "bandwidth" to move forward with talks.

British trade minister Greg Hands on Tuesday also expressed his confidence in striking a trade deal with Canada by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More