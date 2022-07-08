Banking

Canada, U.S. to have bilateral talks on softwood lumber dispute -minister

Contributors
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada and the United States will discuss a longstanding dispute over U.S. tariffs on softwood lumber 'later' in a bilateral meeting, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Friday.

Ng was talking to reporters alongside U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Mexican deputy economy minister Luz Maria de la Mora at a meeting in Vancouver for the second anniversary of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact.

"It(lumber) is an important sector, it employs millions of Canadians and we know that the way forward is to find a solution with the United States. So I'm very much looking forward to our meeting a little later where I know ambassador Tai and I will have an opportunity to talk about this," Ng said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

