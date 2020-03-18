Commodities

Canada, U.S. to close border to non-essential travel - Globe and Mail

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published

Canada and the United States will announce a deal to partially close their borders on Wednesday, which will allow trade and commerce to go on, the Globe and Mail reported https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-canada-us-to-close-border-to-non-essential-travel on Tuesday, citing sources.

March 18 (Reuters) - Canada and the United States will announce a deal to partially close their borders on Wednesday, which will allow trade and commerce to go on, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The two countries are finalising a deal to close the borders to non-essential travel in order to control the spread of the coronavirus, the report said.

Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens and permanent residents on Monday.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular