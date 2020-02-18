US Markets

Canada tweaks mortgage lending stress test to better reflect market 'evolution'

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada is changing the terms of a stress test designed to reduce risky mortgage lending, altering the benchmark rate that the test is based on, the finance department said in a statement on Tuesday.

TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada is changing the terms of a stress test designed to reduce risky mortgage lending, altering the benchmark rate that the test is based on, the finance department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new benchmark, which takes effect on April 6, will be the weekly median five-year fixed insured mortgage rate from mortgage insurance applications, the statement said. It replaces the Bank of Canada's five-year posted benchmark rate, it said.

A review "concluded that the minimum qualifying rate should be more dynamic to better reflect the evolution of market conditions," according to the statement.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Tom Brown)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular