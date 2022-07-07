Canada trade surplus widens to C$5.32 bln in May on lower imports

July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus widened to C$5.32 billion ($4.10 billion) in May, as exports grew and imports decreased, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. This was the largest surplus since August 2008.

Exports were up by 4.1%, largely on crude oil, as well as aircraft. Imports fell by 0.7%, largely on consumer goods, as well as aircraft.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

May Apr (rev) change pct Apr (prev) Balance

+5.324

+2.174

n/a

+1.501 Exports

68.436

65.712

+4.1

64.312 Imports

63.112

63.538

-0.7

62.811

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$2.40 billion in May. ($1=$1.2989 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

