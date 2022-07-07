Canada trade surplus widens to C$5.32 bln in May on lower imports
July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus widened to C$5.32 billion ($4.10 billion) in May, as exports grew and imports decreased, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. This was the largest surplus since August 2008.
Exports were up by 4.1%, largely on crude oil, as well as aircraft. Imports fell by 0.7%, largely on consumer goods, as well as aircraft.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
May Apr (rev) change pct Apr (prev) Balance
+5.324
+2.174
n/a
+1.501 Exports
68.436
65.712
+4.1
64.312 Imports
63.112
63.538
-0.7
62.811
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$2.40 billion in May. ($1=$1.2989 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.