US Markets

Canada trade surplus widens to C$5.32 bln in May on lower imports

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

Canada's trade surplus widened to C$5.32 billion ($4.10 billion) in May, as exports grew and imports decreased, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. This was the largest surplus since August 2008.

July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus widened to C$5.32 billion ($4.10 billion) in May, as exports grew and imports decreased, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. This was the largest surplus since August 2008.

Exports were up by 4.1%, largely on crude oil, as well as aircraft. Imports fell by 0.7%, largely on consumer goods, as well as aircraft.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

May Apr (rev) change pct Apr (prev) Balance

+5.324

+2.174

n/a

+1.501 Exports

68.436

65.712

+4.1

64.312 Imports

63.112

63.538

-0.7

62.811

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$2.40 billion in May. ($1=$1.2989 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular