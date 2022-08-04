US Markets

Canada trade surplus widens to C$5 bln on record energy exports

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Canada's trade surplus with the world widened to C$5.05 billion in June, beating analyst expectations, as exports of energy products reached a record high, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

OTTAWA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus with the world widened to C$5.05 billion in June, beating analyst expectations, as exports of energy products reached a record high, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Canada's exports rose 2.0% in June, driven mainly by energy but also gold exports, while petroleum and motor gas pushed imports 1.7% higher, according to Statistics Canada data.

Analysts had forecast a surplus of C$4.80 billion.

Energy exports reached an all time high of C$21 billion and made up about a third of all exports in June. That also helped exports to rise for a sixth month, a first in nine years.

Imports, also led by energy products, increased for the fifth straight month. Imports of refined petroleum products reached a record high, Statistics Canada said, adding that it observed a "significant growth" in imports of motor gasoline from the United States and UK.

Strong commodity prices after the Ukraine war as well as a boom in demand as economies eased pandemic-related restrictions have allowed Canada to weather an economic storm threatening to tip many of its fellow G7 rich nations into recession.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2835 to the greenback, or 77.91 U.S. cents.

