Canada trade surplus widens to C$972 mln in March amid widespread declines

May 04, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus widened to C$972 million ($714 million) in March, as imports declined faster than exports, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Exports were down by 0.7%, largely on crude oil, as well as farm, fishing and intermediate food products. Imports fell by 2.9%, largely on pharmaceuticals, as well as clothing, footwear adn accessories.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

Mar Feb (rev) change pct Feb (prev) Balance

+0.972

-0.487

n/a

+0.422 Exports

63.563

63.996

-0.7

65.034 Imports

62.591

64.483

-2.9

64.611

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$0.20 billion in February. ($1=$1.3615 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/TRADE

