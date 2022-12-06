Canada trade surplus widens to C$1.21 bln in October on pharmaceuticals

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus widened to C$1.21 billion ($0.89 billion) in October, driven by exports of pharmaceuticals and gold, with both imports and exports affected by the depreciation of the Canadian dollar, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Exports were up by 1.5%, largely on pharmaceutical products and gold bars and coins. Imports rose by 0.6%, largely on motor vehicles and parts.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
Oct Sep (rev) change pct Sep (prev) Balance
+1.214
+0.607
n/a
+1.138 Exports
67.037
66.042
+1.5
66.367 Imports
65.823
65.435
+0.6
65.228
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$1.20 billion in October. ($1=$1.3620 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com))
