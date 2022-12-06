Canada trade surplus widens to C$1.21 bln in October on pharmaceuticals

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus widened to C$1.21 billion ($0.89 billion) in October, driven by exports of pharmaceuticals and gold, with both imports and exports affected by the depreciation of the Canadian dollar, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Exports were up by 1.5%, largely on pharmaceutical products and gold bars and coins. Imports rose by 0.6%, largely on motor vehicles and parts.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

Oct Sep (rev) change pct Sep (prev) Balance

+1.214

+0.607

n/a

+1.138 Exports

67.037

66.042

+1.5

66.367 Imports

65.823

65.435

+0.6

65.228

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$1.20 billion in October. ($1=$1.3620 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

