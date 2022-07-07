US Markets

Canada trade surplus ride energy price boom to 14-year high

Julie Gordon Reuters
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

Canada's exports rose 4.1% in May, mainly driven by high prices for its energy exports, while imports fell 0.7% on lower volumes of consumer goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

OTTAWA, July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's exports rose 4.1% in May, mainly driven by high prices for its energy exports, while imports fell 0.7% on lower volumes of consumer goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The country's trade surplus with the world widened to a nearly 14-year high of C$5.3 billion ($4.1 billion), above analyst forecasts of C$2.4 billion and up from a revised C$2.2 billion in April.

April's revision from a previous C%1.5 billion was attributed to volatility in energy prices, Statistics Canada said.

Oil supply constraints after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as a boom in demand as economies eased pandemic-related restrictions, have caused energy prices to shoot up.

May energy exports increased to C$20.4 billion, contributing an all-time high of 29.8% of Canada's total exports. The trade surplus was also helped by aircraft parts and potash.

The value of exports has risen by more than a fifth in 2022, but volumes are down 2.3%, Statistics Canada said.

Imports fell for the first time in four months as retailers brought in less clothing, footwear and accessories, and pharmaceutical products.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.30 to the greenback, or 76.92 U.S. cents.

($1 = 1.2996 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, additional reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto Editing by Peter Graff)

