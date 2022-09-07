Canada trade surplus narrows to C$4.05 bln in July on lower consumer goods prices
Sep 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$4.05 billion ($3.08 billion) in July, as prices fell for consumer goods, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Exports were down by 2.8%, largely on consumer goods and in particular pharmaceuticals, as well as energy products. Imports fell by 1.8%, also largely on consumer goods and energy products.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
Jul Jun (rev) change pct Jun (prev) Balance
+4.052
+4.881
n/a
+5.046 Exports
68.250
70.227
-2.8
69.904 Imports
64.198
65.345
-1.8
64.858
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$3.80 billion in July. ($1=$1.3161 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com))
