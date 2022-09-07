Canada trade surplus narrows to C$4.05 bln in July on lower consumer goods prices

Sep 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$4.05 billion ($3.08 billion) in July, as prices fell for consumer goods, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Exports were down by 2.8%, largely on consumer goods and in particular pharmaceuticals, as well as energy products. Imports fell by 1.8%, also largely on consumer goods and energy products.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

Jul Jun (rev) change pct Jun (prev) Balance

+4.052

+4.881

n/a

+5.046 Exports

68.250

70.227

-2.8

69.904 Imports

64.198

65.345

-1.8

64.858

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$3.80 billion in July. ($1=$1.3161 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

