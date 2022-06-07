US Markets

Canada trade surplus narrows to C$1.50 bln in April on slower growth

Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$1.50 billion ($1.19 billion) in April, as growth in both exports and imports slowed, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Exports were up by 0.6%, largely on consumer goods, particularly seafood products, while motor vehicles and parts reached their highest level since October 2020. Imports rose by 1.9%, largely on consumer goods, as well as metal and non-metallic mineral products.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

Apr Mar (rev) change pct Mar (prev) Balance

+1.501

+2.282

n/a

+2.486 Exports

64.312

63.948

+0.6

63.628 Imports

62.811

61.667

+1.9

61.143

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$2.90 billion in April. ($1=$1.2591 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com))

