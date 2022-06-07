Canada trade surplus narrows to C$1.50 bln in April on slower growth
June 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$1.50 billion ($1.19 billion) in April, as growth in both exports and imports slowed, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Exports were up by 0.6%, largely on consumer goods, particularly seafood products, while motor vehicles and parts reached their highest level since October 2020. Imports rose by 1.9%, largely on consumer goods, as well as metal and non-metallic mineral products.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
Apr Mar (rev) change pct Mar (prev) Balance
+1.501
+2.282
n/a
+2.486 Exports
64.312
63.948
+0.6
63.628 Imports
62.811
61.667
+1.9
61.143
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$2.90 billion in April. ($1=$1.2591 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com))
