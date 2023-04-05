US Markets

Canada trade surplus narrows to C$422 mln in February on widespread declines

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 05, 2023 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Dale Smith for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, April 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a smaller-than-expected trade surplus in February, as both exports and imports recorded widespread declines, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

The country's trade surplus with the world narrowed to C$422 million ($313.13 million) from a downwardly revised C$1.20 billion surplus in January.

Analysts had forecast a surplus of C$1.80 billion.

Exports fell 2.4%, dragged down by decreases in nearly all product sections. Metal and non-metallic mineral products as well as autos and auto parts were the main contributors. By volume, exports declined 0.9% in February.

Total imports were down 1.3%, also impacted by declines in most product categories. Industrial machinery, equipment and parts as well as motor vehicles and parts were among the main drags. By volume, imports fell 0.8%.

A rise in imports of consumer goods, primarily pharmaceutical products, partially offset the declines, Statscan said.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was little changed, trading at 1.3451 or 74.34 U.S. cents to the greenback.

($1 = 1.3477 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Mark Porter)

