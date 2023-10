OTTAWA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng will bring a business mission to Ukraine in 2024 to create connections and set Canadian businesses up to support the rebuilding of Ukraine, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.

