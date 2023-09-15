Canada trade minister is postponing a planned trade mission to India -spokesperson

OTTAWA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng is postponing a planned trade mission to India, a spokesperson said on Friday, after both sides have said they paused talks on a proposed trade deal.

"At this time, we are postponing the upcoming trade mission to India," said Shanti Cosentino, a spokesperson for the minister, without giving a reason.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)

