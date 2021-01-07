Canada trade deficit narrows to C$3.34 billion in November

Adds detail

OTTAWA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit in November narrowed to C$3.34 billion ($2.63 billion) in November, beating analyst expectations, as exports increased and imports edged down, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a deficit of C$3.50 billion in November. Statistics Canada revised the October deficit to C$3.73 billion.

Imports decreased 0.3%, the first decline since May, mostly on lower imports of industrial machinery, equipment and parts. Despite the slight decline, imports remained above pre-pandemic levels, the data showed.

Exports, meanwhile, rose 0.5%, mostly on higher gold exports, but were still C$1.5 billion below February levels.

Exports to the United States, Canada's largest trading partner, fell by 2.2% while imports edged up 0.3%. As a result, the trade surplus with the United States narrowed to C$2.3 billion in November from C$3.1 billion in October.

($1 = 1.2706 Canadian dollars)

