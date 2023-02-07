Canada trade deficit narrows to C$160 mln in December on energy

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$160 million ($119.20 million) in December, driven by lower exports of energy products, and lower imports of consumer goods, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Exports were down by 1.2%, largely on energy products and crude oil in particular, as well as farm products. Imports fell by 1.3%, largely on consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals in particular.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

Dec Nov (rev) change pct Nov (prev) Balance

-0.160

-0.219

n/a

-0.041 Exports

62.968

63.746

-1.2

64.371 Imports

63.127

63.965

-1.3

64.413

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$0.50 billion in December. ($1=$1.3423 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/TRADE

