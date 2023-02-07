US Markets

Canada trade deficit narrows to C$160 mln in December on energy

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

February 07, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$160 million ($119.20 million) in December, driven by lower exports of energy products, and lower imports of consumer goods, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Exports were down by 1.2%, largely on energy products and crude oil in particular, as well as farm products. Imports fell by 1.3%, largely on consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals in particular.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

Dec Nov (rev) change pct Nov (prev) Balance

-0.160

-0.219

n/a

-0.041 Exports

62.968

63.746

-1.2

64.371 Imports

63.127

63.965

-1.3

64.413

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$0.50 billion in December. ($1=$1.3423 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/TRADE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.