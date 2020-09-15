Commodities

Canada to unveil retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods - PM Trudeau

Contributors
David Ljunggren Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada will unveil retaliatory tariffs on a range of U.S. goods on Tuesday after Washington moved to impose punitive measures on Canadian aluminum imports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

OTTAWA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada will unveil retaliatory tariffs on a range of U.S. goods on Tuesday after Washington moved to impose punitive measures on Canadian aluminum imports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will make the formal announcement at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), her office said.

Ottawa said last month it would impose sanctions on C$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) worth of U.S. aluminum and products containing aluminum.

"We will be taking action to counter the unjust tariffs put on Canadian aluminum by the United States," Trudeau told reporters before a Cabinet retreat in Ottawa.

Canada, like Mexico, sends around 75% of its goods exports to the United States. The three nations signed a new continental free trade pact in late 2018.

But this August, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect U.S. industry from a "surge" in imports. Canada denies any impropriety.

Ottawa slapped tariffs on a wide range of U.S. goods in 2018 after Washington imposed sanctions on Canadian aluminum and steel. The Trump administration lifted the measures in 2019.

($1=1.3153 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular