Canada to unveil cap and trade system for capping oil and gas emissions -gov't source

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada plans to unveil a cap and trade system starting in 2026 for limiting emissions from the oil and gas sector, a government source said on Wednesday, a step toward fulfilling one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's key climate policies.

The framework for the cap and trade system will be announced on Thursday at the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai, ahead of draft regulations being released next year.

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

