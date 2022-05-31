Canada to temporarily decriminalize possession of some illegal drugs for personal use in British Columbia

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada will temporarily decriminalize the possession of some illegal drugs for personal use by adults in the province of British Columbia for three years from Jan. 31, 2023, the minister of mental health and addictions said on Tuesday.

"Eliminating criminal penalties for those carrying small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use will reduce stigma and harm and provide another tool for British Columbia to end the overdose crisis," said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

