US Markets

Canada to temporarily decriminalize possession of some illegal drugs for personal use in British Columbia

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada will temporarily decriminalize the possession of some illegal drugs for personal use by adults in the province of British Columbia for three years from Jan. 31, 2023, the minister of mental health and addictions said on Tuesday.

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada will temporarily decriminalize the possession of some illegal drugs for personal use by adults in the province of British Columbia for three years from Jan. 31, 2023, the minister of mental health and addictions said on Tuesday.

"Eliminating criminal penalties for those carrying small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use will reduce stigma and harm and provide another tool for British Columbia to end the overdose crisis," said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular