Canada to suspend vaccine mandates for domestic travel, civil service

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada on Tuesday will suspend its requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for domestic travel and to work in the public service, a government source said, after provinces lifted most local health restrictions.

The mandates may be reinstated later, especially in the case of a surge of a new variant, the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said. International travelers coming to Canada still will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The news was first reported late on Monday by the Toronto Star and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

