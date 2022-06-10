Commodities

Canada to suspend random COVID testing to reduce airport wait times -source

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/COLE BURSTON

Canada is suspending random COVID-19 testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease the long wait times that travelers have encountered in recent weeks, a government source said on Friday.

OTTAWA, June 10 (Reuters) - Canada is suspending random COVID-19 testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease the long wait times that travelers have encountered in recent weeks, a government source said on Friday.

The random testing will be discontinued from Saturday, and then it will resume on July 1, but "off-site," the source said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular