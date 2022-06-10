Canada to suspend random COVID testing to reduce airport wait times -source

OTTAWA, June 10 (Reuters) - Canada is suspending random COVID-19 testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease the long wait times that travelers have encountered in recent weeks, a government source said on Friday.

The random testing will be discontinued from Saturday, and then it will resume on July 1, but "off-site," the source said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)

