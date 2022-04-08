US Markets

Canada to support COVID vaccination in lower income countries with C$220 mln in new funding

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada will provide C$220 million ($174.8 million) in additional funding to support COVID-19 vaccination needs in lower income countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Friday.

The new money would be on top of the more than C$2.7 billion Canada has provided for international assistance in response to COVID and will help improve the capacity of lower-income countries to distribute vaccines, according to the statement.

($1 = 1.2589 Canadian dollars)

