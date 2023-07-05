News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

Canada to stop ads on Facebook, but sees path to settle dispute

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 05, 2023 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

New throughout

OTTAWA, July 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will stop spending some C$10 million ($7.5 million) per year on Facebook and Instagram ads amid a dispute over a new law on paying online news publishers that the Meta-owned platforms have opposed, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

The government still sees a path forward in resolving the quarrel that has led to Meta and Alphabet's GOOGL.OGoogle to say they would end news access on their platforms in Canada, Rodriguez told reporters in Ottawa.

Google and Meta announced their moves after Bill C-18, or the Online News Act, was passed into law last month. The government is in the process of finalizing rules that would require the platforms to share some advertising revenue before the law is implemented by the end of this year.

"We cannot continue paying advertising dollars to Meta while they refuse to pay their fair share to Canadian news organizations," Rodriguez said.

The legislation was drafted after calls from Canada's media industry for tighter regulation of internet giants to allow news businesses to recoup financial losses suffered in the years that Facebook and Google gained a greater share of the online advertising market.

"We believe we have a path forward and we're willing to continue talking with the platforms," Rodriguez, who introduced the legislation last year, said.

Meta had no immediate comment. It has previously said that news does not hold economic value for the company and news organizations benefit from sharing their reports on Facebook.

Canadian telecoms operator Quebecor QBRb.TO and Cogeco, which runs radio stations in Quebec, also said on Wednesday they would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram because of Meta's opposition to the new law.

($1 = 1.3277 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
CGO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.