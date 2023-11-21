News & Insights

Canada to start buying up to C$30 bln of Canada Mortgage Bonds a year -finmin

November 21, 2023 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by David Ljunggren and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will soon start buying up to an annual maximum of C$30 billion in Canada Mortgage Bonds in a bid to support stable cost-effective funding for mortgage lenders, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

In its Fall Economic Statement, the ministry also said it would be adjusting bond issuances across all sectors and allocating a proportionally larger share in the 30-year sector to reflect strong market demand for longer-dated bonds.

"Reflecting the objective of supporting stable, cost-effective funding for mortgage lenders ... the government will begin purchasing up to an annual maximum of $30 billion of Canada Mortgage Bonds, starting as early as February 2024," the ministry said.

The remaining Canada Mortgage Bonds would continue to be available for market participants, it added.

"The idea that they would buy up to C$30 billion is maybe a little bit higher of a purchase cap than I would have anticipated but altogether the move is not entirely surprising," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

