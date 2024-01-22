News & Insights

Canada to set two-year cap on international student permits

January 22, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada announced an immediate, two-year cap on international student permits and said it would also stop giving work permits to some postgraduate students as it seeks to rein in record numbers of newcomers seen aggravating a housing crisis.

The cap is expected to result in approximately 360,000 approved study permits in 2024, a decrease of 35% from 2023, according to a statement from the immigration ministry.

