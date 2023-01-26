Canada to send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada will send four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday, after Germany this week allowed other countries to re-export the German-built tank.

"This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine" in the their defense against the Russian invasion, Anand told reporters in Ottawa.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

