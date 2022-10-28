US Markets

Canada to sell bonds to support Ukraine, impose new Russian sanctions - PM Trudeau

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada will sell a government-backed, 5-year bond to raise money for Ukraine and it will to impose new sanctions on 35 Russian individuals, including Gazprom executives, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

WINNIPEG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada will sell a government-backed, 5-year bond to raise money for Ukraine and it will to impose new sanctions on 35 Russian individuals, including Gazprom GAZP.MM executives, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Canadians will now be able to go to major banks to purchase their sovereignty bonds which will mature after five years with interest," Trudeau said at a meeting of the Congress of Ukrainian Canadians in Winnipeg.

"These funds will go to support the Government of Ukraine so they can to continue to support the Ukrainian people," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular