Canada to sanction Russian oligarchs meddling in Moldova's affairs

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Canada will sanction Russian oligarchs trying to meddle with Moldova's affairs, the country's Foreign Affairs minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

NATO will monitor the skies over Moldova as more than 40 European leaders attend a summit close to Ukraine's borders to show support for both countries as Kyiv prepares a counter-offensive against Russia's invasion.

