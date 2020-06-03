Commodities
Canada to require most airport workers, flight crews to wear masks - transport minister

Steve Scherer
Kelsey Johnson
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canada will require most airport workers and flight crews to wear non-medical masks from June 4, but pilots will be exempt while they are on the flight deck, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Wednesday.

Airline passengers have been required to wear masks since April. Rail workers will be provided masks and passengers will be asked to have one at hand in case they are not able to physically distance.

