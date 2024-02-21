Canada to require 'melt and pour' info from steel importers, starting in Nov

OTTAWA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada will require steel importers to report "country of melt and pour" information to border authorities from Nov. 5 to make the North American supply chain more reliable and resilient, the trade ministry said on Wednesday.

"Canada is implementing a predictable and transparent process for collecting melt and pour information, which will bring more reliability and resiliency to the North American steel supply chain," Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, editing by David Ljunggren)

