News & Insights

US Markets

Canada to require 'melt and pour' info from steel importers, starting in Nov

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

February 21, 2024 — 10:23 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada will require steel importers to report "country of melt and pour" information to border authorities from Nov. 5 to make the North American supply chain more reliable and resilient, the trade ministry said on Wednesday.

"Canada is implementing a predictable and transparent process for collecting melt and pour information, which will bring more reliability and resiliency to the North American steel supply chain," Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, editing by David Ljunggren)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.