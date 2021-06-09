Canada to reopen border in phases, starting with vaccinated citizens - source

OTTAWA, June 9 (Reuters) - Canada is poised to outline a multi-step process for reopening borders once certain conditions are met, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, which will eventually allow fully vaccinated citizens to re-enter the country without an extended quarantine.

The first phase of reopening will come once 75% of those eligible have a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 20% have a second dose, said the source who asked not to be identified. Canadians re-entering the country now must complete a 14-day quarantine.

The news was first reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp's Katie Simpson on Twitter, who said the announcement would be made later today. Canada's Ministry of Public Safety, which is in charge of border security, did not immediately respond for comment.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

