Canada to remove Russia's most favoured nation trading status - finance minister

March 3 (Reuters) - Canada will remove Russia and Belarus's most favoured nation status as a trading partner, and will provide additional lethal aid to Ukraine, including rocket launchers and hand grenades, Canadian officials said Thursday.

The only other country that does not enjoy the most favoured nation status with Canada is North Korea, and goods from Russia and Belarus will be subjected to a 35% tariff when imported into Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

