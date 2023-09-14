News & Insights

Canada to remove consumption tax for new apartment buildings -source

September 14, 2023 — 12:36 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada will remove the federal 5% consumption tax on the construction of new rental apartment buildings in a bid to boost housing supplies, a source directly familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make the announcement at an event scheduled for 4 pm Eastern Time (2000 GMT) on Thursday, said the source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter.

The news was first reported by the Globe and Mail newspaper.

Trudeau's Liberal government, under pressure over a lack of affordable housing, on Wednesday told cities to do more and said those who cooperated would receive federal cash.

Polls indicate the official opposition Conservatives, who accuse Trudeau of helping cause the housing crisis through high government spending, would win power and end eight years of Liberal rule if an election were held now.

The deadline for the next election is October 2025 but it could come sooner.

