Canada to provide C$40 mln funding for humanitarian assistance to Gaza

January 30, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

OTTAWA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday announced new C$40 million ($29.8 million)funding to provide food, water, and other humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The funds will be allocated to international agencies including the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The announcement comes days after Canada and several other countries paused funding to the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) following allegations by Israel that some of its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

($1 = 1.3420 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

