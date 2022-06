Canada to propose requiring health warnings printed on individual cigarette tubes -minister

OTTAWA, June 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Liberal government will propose updating the country's tobacco products regulations to require written health warnings printed on individual cigarette tubes, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said on Friday.

"Adding health warnings on individual tobacco products will help ensure that these essential messages reach people, including the youth, who often access cigarettes one at a time in social situations sidestepping the information printed on a package," Bennett said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

