Canada to prioritize creating conditions for rates to come down, finance minister says

February 13, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Written by Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian government, in its next budget, will prioritize creating economic conditions for interest rates to come down from a 22-year high of 5%, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

"We definitely are conscious as our priority, when it comes to economic policy, of acting in such a way that creates conditions that will make it possible for interest rates to come down," Freeland told reporters in Ottawa.

