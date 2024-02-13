Canada to prioritize creating conditions for rates to come down, finance minister says

OTTAWA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian government, in its next budget, will prioritize creating economic conditions for interest rates to come down from a 22-year high of 5%, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

"We definitely are conscious as our priority, when it comes to economic policy, of acting in such a way that creates conditions that will make it possible for interest rates to come down," Freeland told reporters in Ottawa.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.