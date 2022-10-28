US Markets

Canada to present its fall economic update on Nov 3 - finance minister

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will unveil its annual fall economic statement (FES) on Nov. 3, a statement said, as rising interest rates are expected to lead to stalling economic growth in coming months.

The FES will feature "our plan to continue to build an economy that works for everyone," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Twitter.

