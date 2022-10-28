Canada to present its fall economic update on Nov 3

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's government will unveil its annual fall economic statement on Nov. 3, as rising interest rates are expected to lead to stalling economic growth in coming months.

The statement will feature "our plan to continue to build an economy that works for everyone," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Twitter, announcing the date.

The Bank of Canada announced a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike on Wednesday and said it was getting closer to the end of its historic tightening campaign. It said economic activity would be close to flat from the fourth quarter of 2022 through the first half of 2023.

Inflation in Canada has slowed to 6.9% from a peak of 8.1%, but core measures remain broad-based and persistent.

Two senior government sources have told Reuters that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal-led government will keep its powder dry when it unveils the fiscal statement, and though it could contain additional targeted spending, it will not make the central bank's job harder.

Expect the document "to chart a responsible course, investing in targeted ways in Canadians while retaining fiscal firepower for whatever challenges that may emerge in the world," a senior source familiar with the drafting said.

Canada should avoid new stimulus in the document and take heed of the market turmoil in Britain, analysts said this month.

