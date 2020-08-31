US Markets

Canada to phase out treatment of deferred loan, premium payments as performing

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published

Canada's financial regulator said on Monday it will begin phasing out the temporary treatment of deferred loan and premium payments as performing, introduced earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

TORONTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator said on Monday it will begin phasing out the temporary treatment of deferred loan and premium payments as performing, introduced earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Loan and premium payments granted deferrals by banks and insurers before Monday will remain eligible for the special capital treatment for six months, while those approved between Aug. 30 and Sept. 30 will be treated as performing for three months, the Office of the Superintentent of Financial Institutions said in a statement.

Loan deferrals granted after Sept. 30 will not be subject to the special treatment, it said.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular