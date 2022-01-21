US Markets

Canada to offer Ukraine a loan of up to C$120 mln as Russia crisis deepens - PM

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published

Canada will offer Ukraine a loan of up to C$120 million ($95.6 million) and is looking at other ways to support Kyiv as a crisis with Russia deepens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Adds comments by Trudeau, background

OTTAWA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada will offer Ukraine a loan of up to C$120 million ($95.6 million) and is looking at other ways to support Kyiv as a crisis with Russia deepens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Russia is aiming to destabilize Ukraine, including economically. This loan will help support Ukraine's economic resilience," Trudeau told a news conference.

"(It) is one of the top things that the Ukrainian government has been asking for from Canada."

Trudeau reiterated his condemnation of Russia's moves to build up troops near the Ukrainian border, saying "any movement of Russian troops into Ukraine will be absolutely unacceptable and met with a clear response from the international community".

Ottawa is "also exploring other options to provide financial and other supports," Trudeau said. He sidestepped questions about whether Canada would send weapons to Ukraine.

($1 = 1.2548 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular