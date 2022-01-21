US Markets

Canada to offer Ukraine a loan of up to C$120 mln as Russia crisis deepens - PM

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canada will offer Ukraine a loan of up to C$120 million ($95.6 million) and is looking at other ways to support Kyiv as a crisis with Russia deepens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"This loan will help support Ukraine's economic resilience," Trudeau told a news conference, reiterating his condemnation of Russia's moves to build up troops near the Ukrainian border.

($1 = 1.2548 Canadian dollars)

