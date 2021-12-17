US Markets

Canada to oblige some returning travelers to take COVID-19 tests - TVA network

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canada will announce on Friday that it is once again requiring people returning from short foreign trips to submit a negative COVID-19 test, the French-language TVA network said, citing a source.

Canada dropped the requirement in November amid complaints from the travel industry that it was deterring tourism. A spokeswoman for Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

