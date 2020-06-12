US Markets
Canada to mandate temperature checks for airline passengers, Trudeau says

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canada will make it a requirement to take airline passengers' temperatures before they fly and anyone with a fever will not be allowed to travel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Temperature checks will not be detecting people with COVID-19," Trudeau said in a news conference. "It's an extra layer of safety to encourage those who might feel sick to stay home."

