Canada to make 'significant contribution' to ICC's investigations into Ukraine invasion

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada will make a "significant contribution" to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigations into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

