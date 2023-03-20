Canada to make 'serious investment' in clean tech in budget -finance minister

OTTAWA, March 20 (Reuters) - Canada must boost investments in the green transition in this year's federal budget which is due out next week, or else it risks losing out on a one-time opportunity to boost jobs and the economy, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

Canada's federal budget will include a "serious investment" in clean technologies, Freeland said without providing details, though she also promised fiscal restraint in the face of high inflation.

"Today, and in the years to come, Canada will either capitalize on the historic opportunity before us, or we will be left behind as the world’s democracies build the clean economy of the 21st century," Freeland said in a speech in Oshawa, Ontario.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.