US Markets

Canada to make 'serious investment' in clean tech in budget -finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

March 20, 2023 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 20 (Reuters) - Canada must boost investments in the green transition in this year's federal budget which is due out next week, or else it risks losing out on a one-time opportunity to boost jobs and the economy, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

Canada's federal budget will include a "serious investment" in clean technologies, Freeland said without providing details, though she also promised fiscal restraint in the face of high inflation.

"Today, and in the years to come, Canada will either capitalize on the historic opportunity before us, or we will be left behind as the world’s democracies build the clean economy of the 21st century," Freeland said in a speech in Oshawa, Ontario.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.