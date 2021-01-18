Companies
Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on Jan 20

Allison Lampert Reuters
Canada said on Monday it will lift a near two-year flight ban on Boeing Co's 737 MAX on Jan. 20, joining other countries like the United States that have brought the aircraft back following two fatal crashes involving the model.

Regulator Transport Canada also said in a release that had it issued an airworthiness directive on Monday, along with an interim order that outlines requirements for airlines on additional crew training.

Canada said in December it expected to lift its flight ban on the jetliner in January after approving design changes to the aircraft, which was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes.

